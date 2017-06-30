This Avon lady will soon be knocking at another door. Andrea Jung, the former chief executive officer and chairwoman of the multibillion dollar beauty giant, has found a buyer for her $18 million Manhattan condo.

Her 5,702-square-foot, five-bedroom Park Avenue duplex on the Upper East Side has just entered contract, according to listing records. Jung didn’t own it long as property deeds show that the businesswoman paid $17.6 million for it in July 2016 through an LLC, only to list it a few months later for just a touch under $18 million.

It appears that Jung, who was named one of Forbes magazine’ 100 most powerful women in 2004, never lived in the apartment and her reasons for the change in heart are unknown.

The apartment has 50 feet of Park Avenue frontage via Juliet balconies, offering city views of the iconic Chrysler Building and beyond and is located in the newly finished 1110 Park Avenue, an exclusive nine unit, 16-story condominium.

Jung served as Avon’s ceo for 12 years, standing down in 2012 to make way for Sheri McCoy. She is now president and ceo of Grameen America, a nonprofit microfinance organization. Its founder, Muhammad Yunus, was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for its work.