Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid must have both breathed a big sigh of relief as their billionaire property developer father avoided a prison sentence over his illegal Bel-Air mega-mansion.

After a lengthy three-year legal battle and rumors circulating that he could end up in prison, Mohamed Hadid was sentenced late last week to 200 hours of community service, having pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges.

He also has to pay $3,000 in fines, $14,000 to the city to cover building department costs and an as yet undetermined amount of money to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Hadid was accused by the authorities of failing to stop construction and demolish illegal features of the 30,000-square-foot mansion on Strada Vecchia Road, which is almost two times taller than permits allowed, when he was asked as early as three years ago.

There were also numerous safety concerns from neighbors, who complained of mud and water running down the hill as well as loud noises.

The big issue of what will happen to the unfinished mansion, which also comes with an unapproved IMAX movie theater and more bedrooms and decks than allowed, is yet to be resolved and Hadid now has to hire an engineer to stabilize the hillside and once again try to gain city approval for his plans.

If that doesn’t work then there is speculation that the city could tear it down, for which Hadid may have to secure a bond to cover the demolition costs, which have been estimated to be in the region of $1 million.

“We’re interested in one thing and one thing only…bringing this building into compliance,” his attorney Robert Shapiro told the Los Angeles Times outside the courthouse. “I can assure you that when this building is complete, it will be one of the most beautiful homes in Bel-Air, if not the country.”