Gisele Bündchen recently jetted into New York to strut her stuff down the red carpet at the Met Gala in a gold-embroidered Versace dress, accompanied by her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

But it appears that fashion was not the only thing on their minds during their brief trip to New York as the genetically blessed couple also made a Manhattan real estate move, relisting their full-floor Flatiron District apartment for just under $14 million.

Bündchen and Brady’s three-bedroom, 3,300-square-foot apartment, which cost them $11.7 million in 2014, has a private elevator, as well as views of the Empire State Building and Hudson River, while the interiors are the handiwork of famed interior designer Peter Marino.

It’s in One Madison tower, where their neighbor is media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who owns the top four floors. Perhaps they’ve even bumped into him at some of the building’s plush amenities, which according to the New York Post include a lap pool, steam room, gym, a screening room and a private dining room.

“There is an enduring quality to this building and apartment,” said listing agent Michael Bolla of Sotheby’s International Realty. “Unit 48 is beautifully situated in the tower for one to truly appreciate its immediate surroundings and all of New York.”

It’s not the first time they’ve tried to off-load this apartment, first listing it for $17.25 million in 2016 and later cutting that to $15.99 million, before withdrawing it from the market. It is understood that they took down the “for sale” sign because their Manhattan apartment wasn’t ready to move in.

The aforementioned property is a five-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot apartment at the Robert A.M. Stern-designed 70 Vestry in TriBeCa that set them back $20 million. They also own a sprawling home in Chestnut Hill, Mass.