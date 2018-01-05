Silver screen legend Greta Garbo’s longtime Manhattan apartment has been sold for $8.5 million.

This is 43 percent more than the $5.95 million Garbo’s family sought for the three-bedroom co-op apartment in the posh Campanile building next to the East River that was the reclusive star’s home for 40 years until her death in 1990 at age 84.

It entered contract just around a month after it hit the market, with multiple offers driving up the final sale price, no doubt helped by its most famous resident, who is said to have been drawn to the apartment because it reminded her of her native Stockholm.

Garbo left the full-floor apartment complete with its own private elevator entrance to her niece, Gray Reisfield, who lived in it until 2012 and left it largely unchanged. Indeed, the master bedroom is still adorned in Garbo’s favorite rose-hued Fortuny silk.