Grey Gardens, the Hamptons estate famous for once being home to Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ reclusive aunt and cousin, is about to change hands for the first time in almost four decades.

The shingle-style East Hampton home was owned by Edith Bouvier Beale and and her daughter Edith Beale, aka Big Edie and Little Edie, and garnered worldwide attention when the eccentric duo was profiled in the namesake 1975 documentary.

The film, which was adapted to a 2005 HBO movie starring Jessica Lange and Drew Barrymore, as well as a Broadway musical, revealed that the property was overrun by cats and in dire need of repair.

At one point, Kennedy Onassis and her sister, Lee Radziwill, provided funding for necessary repairs in order to stop it from being knocked down by the local authorities for not meeting their standards.

At the end of the Seventies, Ben Bradlee, the executive editor of The Washington Post and his wife Sally Quinn, a columnist at the newspaper, paid the duo $220,000 for it and set about restoring the house to its original grandeur.

The couple, who lived in Washington D.C. used it as a vacation home until Bradlee died in 2014 and Quinn put it on the market for just under $20 million in March this year, later reducing the asking price by $2 million.

She told the Washington Post that it is now in contract, but did not disclose the final sales price or the name of the buyer.

“I’m happy now, but when I first got the offer, I just burst into tears,” she told the Post. “Because it means letting go of Ben and all the magical times we spent there.”

Quinn added that she’ll be holding an estate sale to empty the house of its furnishings and it will include some pieces that belonged to the Edies that she found in the attic not long after buying the property.