Grey Gardens, the Hamptons estate famous for once being home to Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ reclusive aunt and cousin, has been sold at nearly a $5 million discount.

Journalist Sally Quinn and her late husband, former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, bought the house in the Seventies from eccentric duo Edith Bouvier Beale and her daughter Edith Beale — aka Big Edie and Little Edie — for $220,000 and the former put it on the market for just under $20 million in March.

That later got discounted by $2 million and Corcoran’s Michael Schultz, the listing agent, confirmed that it just sold for $15.5 million, although he declined to name the buyer, but said the home was purchased by a couple who loved the house and plan on restoring it.

In a statement regarding the sale, Quinn said: “This is a bittersweet moment for me, but I feel grateful that the new owners will cherish the house as much as Ben, Quinn and I did, and that their time there will be as magical as ours was.”

While Bradlee is well-known and is being portrayed by Tom Hanks in the movie “The Post,” the shingle-style East Hampton home’s most famous residents have to be Big Edie and Little Edie, who garnered worldwide attention when they were profiled in the namesake 1975 documentary.

The film, which was adapted to a 2009 HBO movie starring Jessica Lange and Drew Barrymore, as well as a Broadway musical, revealed that the property was overrun by cats and in dire need of repair.

At one point, Kennedy Onassis and her sister, Lee Radziwill, provided funding for necessary repairs in order to stop it from being knocked down by the local authorities for not meeting their standards.

Quinn recently held an estate sale to empty the house of its furnishings, which included some pieces that belonged to the Edies that she found in the attic not long after buying the property.