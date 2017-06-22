Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have at long last “consciously uncoupled” from their Manhattan penthouse, but they had to take a $3.5 million hit on their original asking price.

The “Mortdecai” actress’ and the Coldplay frontman’s TriBeCa penthouse has been sold to an unidentified buyer whose identity is hidden through an LLC for $10.7 million, city property records showed.

While this is a lot of money, the former couple, who have two children together, had to work hard to offload the penthouse, which has been on and off the market since March 2016, when they were seeking $14.25 million.

The three-bedroom apartment later underwent two price chops and they were last asking just under $10 million before the couple found a buyer. At one point, Paltrow even featured it on her lifestyle web site Goop in a bid to sell it.

The 3,892-square-foot pad, for which they paid just over $5 million in 2007, is located in River Lofts, a high-end, two-building development, and features painted white floors, French doors, a 500-square-foot decked terrace, as well as a quirky sofa swing.

WWD reported earlier this year that Paltrow’s Goop is partnering with publisher Condé Nast to coproduce a quarterly special print issue of Goop from September.

Paltrow is also gearing up to open a pop-up store, Goop Mrkt, in the Hamptons at the beginning of July.

Representatives for Paltrow and Martin did not respond immediately to requests for comment.