One Direction-er Harry Styles could soon become a more permanent fixture in New York.

Just weeks after it emerged that he may be the mystery buyer of a condo in a celebrity-filled Manhattan luxury building, he has put his Los Angeles mansion on the market, asking $8.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 23-year-old British singer, who just released his debut album as One Direction continues its hiatus, paid $6.87 million for the 4,400-square-foot, three-bedroom Hollywood Hills home at the beginning of 2016.

The listing agent, Justin P. Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, told the WSJ that the price increase is a reflection of renovations Styles made to the house, as well as a “very strong” luxury housing market in L.A.

The boxy, multilevel mansion has views of the Pacific Ocean and downtown Los Angeles, while features include glass doors, a gym, screening room, large terraces and a swimming pool. Despite his young age, this is in fact his second L.A. house (he sold his starter home in the Beverly Hills Post Office last year).

This comes after it was revealed recently that he may have bought an $8.71 million, three-bedroom condo at 443 Greenwich Street in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood, where his neighbors are said to include Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Jennifer Lawrence.

The apartment in the building, which has been dubbed paparazzi-proof thanks to its underground motor court, was purchased last year through a trust, whose main contact is listed as Emma Spring — the name of Styles’ personal assistant.

While Huchel did not give any reason why Styles was selling the L.A. home, he did confirm to the WSJ that the singer recently bought a Manhattan home and was also spending a lot of time in London.

A spokeswoman for Styles did not respond immediately to request for comment.