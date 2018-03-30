Heidi Klum has got herself a new downtown Manhattan fixer-upper in a loft building popular with celebrities. The model, fashion designer and “Project Runway” cohost just paid $5.1 million for a penthouse atop a SoHo loft building, although it’s far from move-in ready.

Used as an art studio for three decades by its previous owner, the 5,000-square-foot penthouse is a blank canvas for Klum to renovate however she wants — whether it be an East Coast home or an office.

Whatever her plans, there are many nice original features for her to play with, such as wood columns with octagonal bases, exposed wood beams and 12-foot-high ceilings, as well as views of the World Trade Center and 56 Leonard Street, aka the Jenga Tower.

The 44-year-old mother of four also has the possibility to create her own private rooftop oasis as she can negotiate roof deck rights with the co-op board, according to the listing.

Klum isn’t the only celebrity to have been attracted to the location. “Sleepless in Seattle” star Meg Ryan renovated a loft in the same building, which she bought off actor Hank Azaria for $8 million. She sold it last year for just under $10 million. Azaria bought it from artist Cindy Sherman, who hosted a party that Ryan attended at the co-op apartment when she owned it about 16 years ago.

In the past few years, Klum and her family have spent most of their time on the West Coast, living in a six-bedroom Bel-Air mansion that cost her around $10 million in 2013.

The listing agent was Edward Hickey of Compass. A representative for Klum declined to comment.