Fashion designer Betsey Johnson has just started renting out her luxurious four-bedroom, six-bathroom villa in Mexico, known as “BetseyVilla,” for $618 per night on Airbnb and it’s everything you would expect of the eccentric icon, with the listing describing it as a tribute to her life.

The 74-year-old had the property in a tiny fishing village in Zihuatanejo, Mexico built for her in 2004, but remodeled it three years ago. The result is extremely “Betsey,” with pictures of her as well as her original drawings and artwork dotted around the villa, while her knick-knacks that she has collected over the years fill various rooms.

“Since I started traveling in the Sixties, whether I was broke or not, I somehow always ended up in Mexico. I just love the people and the artwork. As soon as I saw this funky beach town, I knew I needed to buy some property,” she told Elledecor.com.

“I wanted the house to just reek of Betsey. In the best way possible, of course! I knew that my dear fans and customers over the years would love the experience, so I made the entire house very personal. It’s full of my favorite antiques and junk I’ve collected over the years.”

The property also features a large stone-lined swimming pool and lounging terrace framed by palm trees, a fully equipped exterior kitchen for entertaining guests, an exercise room and a steam room.

She even offered it to the “Real Housewives of New York” via Twitter after seeing them vacation in a Mexican villa — and Luann D’Agostino has already said that she’s game.

Johnson sold her Upper East Side condo earlier this year for $1.65 million, having paid $1.85 million for it in 2008. She also offloaded her East Hampton house for $1.5 million the previous year.

Instead, she relocated to the West Coast, picking up a near-$2 million mobile home with wraparound decks in the exclusive Paradise Coves, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.