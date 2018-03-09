There’s certainly nothing scary about “Scream Queens” actress Emma Roberts’ new Los Angeles home. In fact it’s quite the opposite.

Indeed, as first reported by sister publication Variety, the 27-year-old Hollywood scion, whose famous aunt is none other than Julia Roberts, is the new owner of an attractive Mediterranean-style villa in Los Feliz’s celebrity-packed Laughlin Park enclave where her neighbors include the likes of Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman.

It’s not known if her on-again off-again actor beau Evan Peters will be joining her at the $4 million house, but the property deed showed that the purchase was made by two trusts. While one can be linked to Roberts, it’s unclear who is behind the other trust.

In any case, whether Roberts is living alone or not, one thing is certain — she has got herself a lovely property. Spanning three stories, the contemporary yellow villa dates to the Twenties and boasts a large outdoor pool with a separate hot tub and park-like grounds made private with an abundance of tall tress.

Inside, the living room has a carved stone fireplace, archways and French doors that open out to a large covered deck with views of the pool and grounds, while the gourmet kitchen is designed for entertaining with dark mahogany cabinetry and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

There’s also a dining room with a balcony, a cozy den, a bottom-level family room with wet bar and a plush master-suite with two mahogany closets and a mahogany custom built-in bed. Mahogany is definitely a theme throughout the property.

The purchase shouldn’t come as a surprise. Roberts was in need of a new home after selling her Laurel Canyon house to “American Horror Story” costar Sarah Paulson for $1.65 million in a 2016 off-market deal.

The listing broker for the Laughlin Park house was Manvel Tabakian of Sotheby’s International Realty. A spokesperson for Roberts declined to comment.