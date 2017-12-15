In addition to her acting skills, Kirsten Dunst is known for her love of vintage fashion and unique sense of style, and her Manhattan abode has her touch written all over it.

Since buying the two-bedroom apartment perched atop an eight-unit prewar building on Canal Street in 2007 for a little more than $3 million, the “Fargo” star, who is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons, set about gutting and renovating it, then furnished it with a mix of modern pieces and antiques.

In the open-plan brick and wood living room hangs a sailboat light fixture, while the rest of the room is decorated with vintage-inspired furniture and a large gilded floor mirror. Other features include a gallery with built — in bookcases, a sizable kitchen decked out with marble countertops and an adjacent dining area, as well as a private elevator.

The spacious master suite, meanwhile, comes with a brand-new en-suite bathroom with a vintage claw-foot soaking tub, separate shower and mosaic tiled floors.

The home’s river views are also impressive. Indeed, one couch is positioned to look out the window at the view.

Despite all the beautiful features, Dunst has struggled to find a buyer for it since putting it up for sale in February, asking $5 million. Even a $500,000 price chop failed to work its magic. Perhaps that’s why she this week put it back on the rental market, asking $12,500 per month.