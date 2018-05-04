Serial property investor Leonardo DiCaprio has struck again and the A-lister has got himself some pretty nice new digs.

The star of “The Revenant” bought a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom storybook house in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood for just under $5 million, but he is not its first famous owner.

The seller was none other than Moby, who may want to add another string to his bow of talented interior designer if the listing images are anything to go by.

The musician gave the Twenties traditional stone house a modern makeover, which included a new kitchen with marble countertops and a center island, a steam room and a loft that has been transformed into a meditation/yoga room.

While it’s not known if DiCaprio will live in this house or if it is for a family member or will be rented out, it’s certainly paparazzi-proof if he does decide to call it his L.A. home, thanks to it being encompassed by a plethora of tall trees.

The house is also perfect for hosting his celebrity pals, with a grand living room complete with a chandelier hanging from the towering ceiling, a formal dining room with fireplace, as well as a media room and an adjoining 1,500-square-foot deck overlooking the sparkling pool, spa and redwood trees.

DiCaprio is no stranger to the property world, building up quite an impressive portfolio over the years. Recent moves include selling a house in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood, off-loading an eco-friendly Manhattan condo and dropping $23 million on a nearly barren 1.8-acre Malibu beachfront lot.

He also has a Malibu beach house, two adjacent apartments in Battery Park City in lower Manhattan, a private island in Belize as well as houses in Palm Beach and the Hamptons.

The brokers were Patrick Martin and Gwen Banta, both of Sotheby’s International Realty. A rep for DiCaprio declined to comment.