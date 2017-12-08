In addition to his successful multibillion-dollar retail businesses, the late shoe king Vince Camuto was also known for his passion for renovating mansions with his wife Louise Camuto — and their sprawling Hamptons address was no exception.

They bought the 15-acre estate called Villa Maria in Water Mill, N.Y., in 2005 and carried out a five-year renovation project on the mansion that dates back to the 19th century and was at one point transformed into a convent by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville.

Camuto died in 2015 and Swedish-born Louise, who is now chief creative officer of the Camuto Group, put it on the market the following year for $72 million.

That price tag, however, has recently been cut by $17 million to $54.95 million. While listing brokerage Bespoke Real Estate declined to comment on the reasons behind the hefty price cut, one can only assume it’s reflective of the Hamptons market not being as strong at the top as it once was.

As well as boasting 784 feet of waterfront and views of the Mecox Bay, the estate includes a four-story, 20,000-square-foot mansion with 11 bedrooms (including a six-room master suite), no less than 12-and-a-half bathrooms and a light-filled atrium.

There’s also a carriage house, guest cottage, an all-weather tennis court, a heated gunite pool, two pool pavilions with a kitchen and bath, as well as a climate-controlled wine cellar.

At the same time, Louise Camuto is trying to sell her 16,301-square-foot Greenwich, Conn., French chateau-style home that the late Nine West cofounder bought in the mid-Eighties.

That mansion, which is on the market for the much cheaper price of $25 million, is surrounded by not one but two mazes to look like chateaux in France, while inside there is a hall of mirrored closets modeled on the Palace of Versailles.