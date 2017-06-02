In the Nineties the late legendary Italian architect Ettore Sottsass designed a house for his friend David M. Kelley, founder of Palo Alto-based influential design firm IDEO, famous for its unique and quirky products, including the modern computer mouse.

Set on almost five acres of land in Woodside, Calif., the home, which is now for sale for almost $15 million, is built to challenge your sense of convention while still providing functional dwelling, according to listing agent Michael Dreyfus of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Fitting in with Kelley’s unique style, the almost 7,000-square-foot home is made up of six different shaped and brightly colored pavilions, connected by a glass atrium, designed to look like an Italian village. The master suite is in one while a guest suite is in another.

Kelley told The Wall Street Journal that Milan-based Sottsass, a founder of the Memphis design movement, believed “people have different moods, so making everything the same doesn’t make any sense.”

There is also a six-building equestrian center including an eight-stall barn and caretaker’s cottage.

The building process was fairly unique for the time. Much of the house’s cabinetry was built in a gymnasium in Venice, then taken apart, shipped to Woodside and built by the same people who constructed the model in Italy. It cost about $5 million and took 18 months to build.

More From WWD:

Jane Iredale Expands Wellness Offerings With New Supplements

Jimmy Choo Shares Rise on Upbeat Sales Trends, Investcorp Rumor

Streetwear, Sneaker Sellers Fine-Tune Product Drops