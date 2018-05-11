Intermix cofounder Haro Keledjian has just listed his stylish Bridgehampton home, asking almost $6.5 million.

Keledjian paid $4.65 million for it in 2013 and if the listing images are anything to go by, it looks like he has since undertaken a costly renovation, with every room in the 4,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home having been kitted out in a mixture of clean white walls, luxe fabrics and wooden floors.

With its double-height beamed ceilings covered in spotlights, a wall of glass doors that open out to a covered stone patio and a grand stone fireplace, the bright and airy living room has to be the standout feature of the contemporary barn-style property.

The adjoining dining area, eat-in kitchen and cozy den complete with fireplace also open to the patio, which runs down one side of the house, while a ground-floor bedroom has its own private patio, per the listing held by Nancy Mizrahi of Saunders & Associates.

Upstairs there’s a private spacious master suite with a granite fireplace, a bed attached to a floating wall, a pink accented bathroom, an office and its own private terrace overlooking the grounds.

The outside, meanwhile, has been designed for entertaining, with seating and dining areas situated alongside the heated saltwater gunite pool, while a separate stone patio with pergola can be found by crossing a small bridge.

Haro Keledjian and his brother, Khajak Keledjian set up luxury fashion retailer Intermix in the Nineties. They sold it to Gap Inc. in 2013 for $130 million.

Haro Keledjian and his wife, Sari Sloane, Intermix’s former fashion director, have since started Everafter, a children’s wear boutique, as well as The Westside, a casual California lifestyle store.

A rep for Keledjian declined to comment.