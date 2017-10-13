Is new mother Lauren Conrad turning her back on Los Angeles for good and moving back to where it all began in Laguna Beach?

“The Hills” alumna and budding real estate mogul has quickly sold the last of her plush L.A. homes for $4.5 million. This was slightly above the amount that the 31-year-old was originally seeking for the six-bedroom, Cape Cod-style Brentwood abode, for which she paid $3.6 million in 2013.

The Fifties house is set on a nearly 12,000-square-foot lot and situated behind a private gate and comes with a white-on-white chef’s dine-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, five bathrooms, large walk-in closets, a wood-burning fireplace and dark hardwood floors throughout. There’s also room for a swimming pool in the yard if the new owner desires one.

This comes not long after Conrad sold her Pacific Palisades home, for $4.75 million, slightly more that the $4.4 million she paid for it in 2015, while in 2016, she more than doubled her money on a Beverly Hills condo that she offloaded for $2.8 million.

Her latest real estate move leaves the entrepreneur, who has multiple fashion lines and has authored several books since turning her back on reality television, with only two nearby homes in her native Laguna Beach, paying $2 million for the first one in 2009 and later dropping $8.5 million on the second one in 2014.

It’s understood that many of her properties have been rentals, but it’s not known where she has set up home with husband William Tell and new baby Liam after selling the Pacific Palisades house where they lived previously.