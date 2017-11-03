The New York real estate rumor mill is rife with speculation that the mystery buyer of a tony TriBeCa townhouse is none other than Taylor Swift.

A buyer masked through an LLC paid $18 million in an off-market deal for a three-story, four bedroom Franklin Street house and, according to The New York Post, which first reported the story, the LLC is linked to a lawyer who works for the pop star’s management firm and has represented her in other property purchases.

If this is the case, the “Bad Blood” singer has got herself some pretty nice new digs. An old listing from five years ago details the 5,148-square-foot, 27-foot-wide house having a home theater, a gym, a spa, a bar, a nanny suite with separate entrance, heated floors, as well as an opulent third-floor master suite. There is also a fancy rooftop with a glass-enclosed atrium.

The house, which was built in 1915, has hit headlines in the past, as it was where disgraced former International Monetary Fund managing director Dominique Strauss-Kahn stayed when he was under house arrest while facing sexual assault charges in 2011.

Swift, who is gearing up for the launch of her new album “Reputation” in a few days, is clearly a big fan of the cobblestone street in the trendy Manhattan neighborhood as she already owns an apartment on it.

She bought two side-by-side duplexes at the Sugar Loaf Condominium in 2014 for just under $20 million from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson and proceeded to undertake a lengthy and no doubt costly renovation.

While that was happening the 27-year-old moved into a five-bedroom townhouse in the West Village, which set her back around $40,000 a month.

Swift also owns homes in Beverly Hills, Westerly, R.I. and Nashville, Tenn.

A representative for Swift did not respond to request for comment.