Ivanka Trump is struggling to find a tenant for one of her Manhattan apartments in — you’ve guessed it — a Trump-branded building.

The businesswoman-turned-White House adviser has been trying to rent out the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Park Avenue pad since the end of last year and has just cut the asking rent again from $13,000 a month to $10,450. At one point she was seeking $15,000.

The 35-year-old mother of three had also been trying to sell it since December, but it appears she has given up on that for now as she recently withdrew the apartment from the sales market after no one bit at $4.1 million.

According to New York City property records, Trump paid $1.52 million for the apartment in 2004 and transferred ownership to an LLC that reportedly belongs to her in 2015.

That home, however, isn’t believed to be the family’s main Manhattan residence as they lived in a four-bedroom penthouse in the same building before relocating to Washington after her father, Donald Trump, became President. That condo is not up for sale.

Both her Manhattan apartments are perhaps unsurprisingly in a Trump-branded building, located at 502 Park Avenue. It has 24-hour hotel and valet services, daily maid/laundry service, a fitness center and a live-in resident manager.

In Washington, Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, set up home in a 6,780-square foot Colonial mansion in the posh Kalorama Heights neighborhood where their rent reportedly sets them back $15,000 a month and their landlord is believed to be Andrónico Luksic, a Chilean billionaire.

Trump previously ran her fashion brand and was executive vice president of acquisitions and development at the Trump Organization, but stood down from both those roles to take up a new post in the White House.

The listing agent, Nitza Shafrir Zinbarg from Trump International Realty, did not respond immediately to requests for comment.