443 Greenwich Street, a luxury residential building in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood, has officially claimed its crown as the city’s most celebrity-filled apartment block after it was revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal joined its ranks.

The 36-year-old actor, who starred in Tom Ford’s second feature film “Nocturnal Animals” last year, bought a three-bedroom, 2,868-square-foot apartment for $8.63 million through a private trust, Woodrow Trust.

According to The Real Deal, which first reported the sale, this was the same trust that the “Brokeback Mountain” actor used to purchase his Hollywood Hills home in 2005.

This comes after it emerged just last week that actress, director and serial home renovator Meg Ryan dropped over $9 million on a condo at the building.

Their neighbors at 443 Greenwich Street, which has been dubbed paparazzi-proof thanks to its underground motor court, reportedly include Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, as well as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

“Austin Powers” star Mike Myers, meanwhile, flipped his four-bedroom pad at the building without ever living there after it became too small for him when he had another child.

The building’s amenities include a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, children’s playroom, a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace, a fitness center, a hamam and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

There are currently seven homes at the building for sale, according to Streeteasy, with the most expensive being marketed for $55 million, $4 million more than when it was first put up for sale in 2014.

A representative for Gyllenhaal declined to comment.