After a breakup it’s natural to want to move on quickly, but it can be difficult if you’re struggling to find a buyer for your shared home.

That might be why “Barbarella” actress, fitness guru and activist Jane Fonda and her ex-partner, record producer Richard Perry, have just cut the price of their Beverly Hills modernist mansion for the second time since listing it for sale at the beginning of the year.

The two-time Oscar winner, currently starring in Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,” and Perry, who has worked with the likes of Tina Turner, first put the multilevel property on the market for $12.995 million in January, almost $6 million more than they paid for it in 2012.

The former couple, who were together for eight years and are reportedly still on amicable terms, then reduced this by $1.5 million, only to cut it again last week to just under $10 million, listing records showed.

The 7,100-square-foot house is located in the coveted Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills where the likes of Elvis Presley and Courteney Cox have called home and boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms and impressive canyon and ocean views.

Other features of the main house include a large walk-in closet, media room, a gym (where the fitness guru no doubt worked out often), a home office, which she describes as a “cave,” as well as a glass elevator.

“This is the first time in my 79 years that I have had a closet that you could walk in and see everything that you have,” Fonda said in a statement when the home first hit the market.

Outside there are covered and open patios, a pool, a pavilion with fire pit and a meditation garden with fountain, and it was in these grounds that Fonda held her 75th birthday party, playing host to 150 guests.

Fonda has subsequently bought a $5.45 million town house in guard gated enclave in L.A.’s Century City neighborhood, according to the Wall Street Journal.