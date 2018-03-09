That didn’t take long — “Girls” actress Jemima Kirke has quickly found a buyer for her bohemian Brooklyn town house.

The mother of two, best known for her portrayal of Jessa Johansson on the HBO show, only put her Carroll Gardens abode complete with a garden and roof terrace on the market at the end of January, listing it for sale for a touch under $5 million.

It’s not surprising that it sold so quickly as the 32-year-old actress-turned-artist has done a lot of work on the 19th-century brownstone since buying it around five years ago, gut renovating and restoring it with the help of architect Richard H. Lewis.

This includes transforming the entire third floor into a master suite, where the house’s quirkiest feature can be found — a freestanding vintage claw-foot tub located at the foot of the bed and not in the en suite bathroom, as one would expect.

As part of the master suite, there is also a walk-in closet and an enormous private dressing room, where her array of clothes — and likely treasures from her mother Lorraine Kirke’s now-closed West Village vintage boutique Geminola — are displayed.

Downstairs on the ground floor, things are more what one would expect in most houses as practicality beckons, with an open-plan living area and kitchen that leads to a large covered terrace. There’s also a basement, which she has been using as her studio.

There are another three bedrooms on the fourth floor, two of which have been brightly decorated for her son and daughter, while the house is topped by what the listing describes as a roof terrace “retreat,” surrounded by panoramic views of lower Manhattan.

The price paid will remain a mystery until the sale has closed, but Kirke is likely to have made quite the profit as she paid $2 million for the four-bedroom, 3,360-square-foot house in 2013.

The listing agent is James Joshua Viscardi of Brown Harris Stevens.