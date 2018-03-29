Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are moving into one of Manhattan’s most exclusive addresses.

The multi-hyphenate and her retired baseball player boyfriend just picked up a $15 million apartment at 432 Park Avenue, an uberluxurious Midtown tower close to Central Park, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Designed by Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly, the 96-story super skinny skyscraper is famous for holding the crown as the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere and can be seen from almost anywhere in New York’s five boroughs.

It’s also jam-packed with over-the-top amenities perfect for when a celebrity couple is in need of some privacy. This includes a private restaurant just for residents and their guests, run by Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt, formerly of now-closed Manhattan eatery Juni.

If that’s not enough, there’s also a fitness center managed by celebrity trainer Jay Wright’s company, The Wright Fit, as well as a yoga studio, billiards room, an 18-seat screening room, and an executive boardroom, a 75-foot indoor swimming pool and a separate jacuzzi.

Not much is known about the couple’s new home apart from that it has 4,000 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, a library and spectacular views of Central Park and the city, which can be enjoyed from multiple rooms.

At the same time, Lopez, the face of Guess, is also trying to sell her duplex penthouse at Nomad boutique condo The Whitman for just shy of $27 million. She paid $20.1 million for the four-bedroom, six-bathroom apartment in 2014. As well as 6,500 square feet of living space, it also boasts 3,000 square feet of outdoor space spread over four terraces and two floors.

Over on the West Coast, Lopez sold her home in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills neighborhood for around $10 million last March after two years of trying.

A rep for Lopez declined to comment.