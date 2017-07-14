It might not sound like much of a price cut in Hollywood’s multimillion-dollar housing market, but fashion designer Jeremy Scott is hoping that an $80,000 reduction will help him find a buyer for one of his California homes he has been trying to off-load since April.

The fresh price chop means that Moschino’s creative director’s three-bedroom property in the celebrity-packed Outpost Estates neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills is now on the market for just under $1.8 million.

According to listing records, the designer, who also has a namesake fashion line and has dressed the likes of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, paid a touch over $1 million for the 8,691-square-foot house in 2003.

One can only assume that the 41-year-old Kansas City native no longer needs this house after splashing out more than $11 million on a pair of architecturally significant domiciles over the past two-and-a-half years.

The first is the John Lautner-designed Foster-Carling House in the Hollywood Hills, while the second is the 1969 Elrod house in Palm Springs, according to Variety. This was also a Lautner creation and has been dubbed the James Bond house due to its cameo in “Diamonds Are Forever.”

But back to the home in question. While Scott is known for his colorful creations, listing pictures reveal that the house, which was renovated during his tenure, has a monochrome theme, with ebony hardwood floors and white-painted walls throughout.

The entire back of the house, meanwhile, is made up of floor-to-ceiling windows, offering impressive panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles.

