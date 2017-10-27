Fashion designer Jeremy Scott has found a buyer for one of his trio of Californian homes.

Moschino’s creative director paid a touch over $1 million for the 8,691-square-foot, three-bedroom property in the celebrity-packed Outpost Estates neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills in 2003, property deeds showed.

The designer, who also has a namesake fashion line and has dressed the likes of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, put it on the market in April, originally at just under $1.9 million and was last asking close to $1.65 million after two price cuts. That certainly did the trick as it entered contract earlier this week.

One can only assume that the 42-year-old Kansas City native no longer needs this house after splashing out more than $11 million on a pair of architecturally significant domiciles over the past three years.

The first is the John Lautner-designed Foster-Carling House in the Hollywood Hills, while the second is the 1969 Elrod house in Palm Springs.

This was also a Lautner creation and has been dubbed the James Bond house due to its cameo in “Diamonds Are Forever.”

But back to the home in question. While Scott is known for his colorful creations, listing pictures reveal that the house, which was renovated during his tenure, has a monochrome theme, with ebony hardwood floors and white-painted walls throughout.

The entire back of the house, meanwhile, is made up of floor-to-ceiling windows, offering impressive panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles.

The listing agent is Aaron Kirman of the John Aaroe Group.