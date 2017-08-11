Kanye West waved goodbye to his bachelor days several years ago thanks to Kim Kardashian. But it hasn’t been so easy for him to part with his Hollywood Hills bachelor pad — until now.

As first reported by the L.A. Times, the 40-year-old rapper and fashion designer has just sold the dwelling to a buyer concealed by an LLC for $2.95 million.

West has been trying to sell the pad since 2010 when he first listed it for a touch under $4 million, and it took several years and price chops until he finally found a buyer.

West paid $1.75 million for the 4,214-square-foot, three-bedroom property in 2003 through an LLC, just before the release of his debut album, “The College Dropout,” according to PropertyShark’s records.

An old listing describes the three-story contemporary-style home, just steps from Sunset Strip, as having panoramic views from downtown to Santa Monica, as well as a home theater and a number of balconies.

However, perhaps the most unique part of the property, which featured in West’s “Heartless” video, is a floor-to-ceiling fish tank in the master bathroom right over the bathtub.

These days, he and his family own a sprawling estate in Hidden Hills, which they have been renovating since buying it in 2014 – a move that left them living with Kris Jenner for years. It’s unknown if this property is ready to move into yet.

This is in addition to an Italianate villa in Bel Air that set them back $9 million in 2013. There were various media reports a while back that they were trying to sell it in an off-market deal, but this never came to fruition.

West also has a minimalist apartment in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, for which he paid $1.25 million for in 2006. Designed by Claudio Silvestrin, it looks more like a modern art gallery than a living space.