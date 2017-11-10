Another week, another Kardashian real estate move. This time reality star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West have just sold one of their Los Angeles houses for close to $18 million.

They bought the house in the posh Bel Air Crest neighborhood around four years ago for $9 million and, in typical fashion for the couple, set about on a costly renovation, ripping the original Mediterranean-style pad down to its studs and replacing it with a “minimalist and modern” structure, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The buyer has been revealed as Marina Acton, a Ukrainian entrepreneur that is swapping San Francisco for Los Angeles in order to pursue a singing career. Her new neighbor will be comedienne Kathy Griffin, who moved into the $10 million-plus house next door at the end of last year.

After selling up in Bel Air, Kardashian and West have a choice of homes they can move into, including a $20 million farmhouse-style mansion that they snapped up in 2014 in the celebrity-filled Hidden Hills neighborhood, joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez.

The 16,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom property was previously owned by Lisa-Marie Presley, and they also bought the house next door for just under $3 million. Unsurprisingly, they have been renovating both ever since.

It also emerged recently that Kardashian paid $1.6 million for a condo at the Avanti condominium in Calabasas in an off-market deal. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also bought two apartments at the same complex.

West, meanwhile, still owns a minimalist apartment in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, for which he paid $1.25 million for in 2006. Designed by Claudio Silvestrin, it looks more like a modern art gallery than a living space.

Reps for Kardashian and West did not respond to request for comment.