It seems that not a month goes by without a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan making real estate moves in Los Angeles and the past few have certainly been no exception with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all buying new homes.

First up — Kris and her daughter, Kardashian, picked up a trio of upscale condos at a fancy new residential building in Calabasas, close to where the matriarch and “momager” raised her family.

Kris paid more than $3 million for two apartments at the Avanti condominium in an off-market deal, while her daughter dropped $1.6 million on another one, according to property records and first reported by The Los Angeles Times.

All purchases were made through private trusts linked to their other homes and not much is known about the new development, apart from it is a complex of 72 units, ranging in size from two to three bedrooms.

Online marketing materials also describe it as having “resort-style amenities” such as a club room, pool and spa, and a SoulCycle outlet — the fitness class that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known to be fans of.

At the same time, fresh from strutting her stuff on the catwalks of all the major fashion weeks around the globe, Kendall has reportedly splashed out $8.5 million on Charlie Sheen’s former house in Beverly Hills. The five-bedroom, 6,625-square-foot Spanish style abode is in the luxurious Mulholland Estates and features include a courtyard complete with a fountain, a movie theater, an outdoor pool and spa, as well as a tennis court.

According to Trulia, there’s also a huge playground, which will no doubt keep Kendall’s many nieces and nephews busy when they visit.

This comes just after the model, who rose to fame in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alongside the rest of her family, netted $6.85 million for the West Hollywood home that she bought from actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for $6.5 million in July 2016.

Her brief ownership of that property was marred by a burglary where thieves reportedly stole $200,000 worth of jewelry and a separate incident where police arrested a man who followed her up her driveway.

The 21-year-old is also still trying to sell her starter condo in a luxury high-rise building along Wilshire Corridor, which she first listed for $1.6 million in June and on which she recently trimmed the price to $1.525 million.

Her sister, Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, recently sold two of her Los Angeles homes.

Representatives for Kardashian, Kris and Kendall did not respond to requests for comment.