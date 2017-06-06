Model-turned-fashion-designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner may be preoccupied with allegations about the latter’s involvement in a Malaysian corruption scandal, but that hasn’t stopped them from making a serious real estate purchase.

The couple dropped $27.5 million on a mansion in Los Angeles’ super exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood, where they will join the likes of Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone, according to various media reports.

Their new home is completely private and secluded from the street and has more than 20,000 square feet of living space on almost four acres of land, the listing showed. This includes a Mediterranean-style villa with a grand two-story entry, large living room, formal dining room, conservatory, home theater, wine cellar, a tennis court, as well as a pool.

The seller was Kathy Harouche, mother of stylist to the stars Simone Harouche and Kim Kardashian’s childhood friend, who was the one that sounded the alarm that the reality star was in danger in her Paris hotel.

Although $27.5 million sounds like a lot of money to mere mortals, the price was actually reduced from the $33.5 million when it first hit the market last year, according to Zillow.

Leissner was a banker at Goldman Sachs, but he resigned last year and was subsequently subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department as part of a money laundering probe linked to a Malaysian company.

It was reported by the New York Post that it was widely believed Leissner funded Simmons’ signature fashion line, but the 42-year-old mother-of-four told WWD last month that this was not the case.

“I fund my own business.…I’ve been in the fashion industry since [age] 12, modeling and all that,” she said. “So all my money, not that I want to say it that way, this is my third marriage that I’m on so, no, my husband has nothing to do with my professional life.”

A spokeswoman for Simmons did not respond to request for comment about their house purchase.