Lauren Conrad is not the only “The Hills” alumni on the move. Kristin Cavallari — her arch nemesis on the show — and her husband, football player Jay Cutler, have found a buyer for their seven-bedroom Chicago home after a price cut.

The Lake Forest mansion, which has just entered contract, was originally priced at $4.75 million when Cavallari and Cutler put it on the market in May, but was last asking just under $4 million, listing records showed.

This means that the couple, who have three children together, most likely made a loss as they paid $4.25 million for it in 2014 through a land trust. The final price paid will be made public once the sale has closed.

The custom-built limestone, slate and brick home is set on 1.6 acres near Lake Michigan and features include a wine cellar, a home theater, a stone fireplace, a wet bar, an exercise room and an indoor basketball half court.

They swapped Chicago for Nashville earlier this year when Cutler was released from the Chicago Bears, but now look to be spending a lot of time in Miami after the football player came out of retirement to sign a lucrative one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Like Conrad, Cavallari entered the fashion world after “The Hills” came to an end. She designs a shoe line with Chinese Laundry and launched her own jewelry collection earlier this year called Uncommon James.

Conrad, meanwhile, has also been making moves in the real estate world. The new mother recently sold two Los Angeles houses for a total of $9.25 million in two separate deals.

That left her with only two nearby homes in her native Laguna Beach, paying $2 million for the first one in 2009 and later dropping $8.5 million on the second one in 2014.

A representative for Cavallari did not respond to a request for comment.