Lauren Conrad has certainly come a long way since she moved into an apartment in Los Angeles with her “The Hills” costar Heidi Montag more than a decade ago.

When she’s not working on her multiple fashion lines or writing another book, the former reality star has become quite the budding real estate mogul and owns several houses in Southern California, including at least two in her native Laguna Beach, according to PropertyShark’s records.

In her latest real estate move, Conrad, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, has just found a buyer for her five-bedroom Pacific Palisades mansion, which cost her $4.4 million in 2015.

The 31-year-old has been trying to sell the 5,900-square-foot Spanish-style home that she remodeled since December 2016, when she put it on the market with a $5.195 million price tag.

When that didn’t seem to attract any buyers, she lowered the asking price to $4.995 million in April, which certainly seems to have done the trick.

The house is set on 1.5 acres of land and is pretty private thanks to a long driveway and its location in the guard-gated Enclave community.

“I think when you’re in L.A., it’s nice to sort of step away to a place that’s a little quieter at the end of the day,” she told MyDomaine last year. “So that was a major draw for us.”

The house has high ceilings, rustic floors, five large en-suite bedrooms, a dining room with attached butler’s pantry, a chef’s kitchen with marble counter tops and a large family room. Outside, there are two separate patio areas, a built-in BBQ, a pool and spa complete with a waterfall, as well as an eight-car motor court.

The sale comes after Conrad more than doubled her money on a Beverly Hills condo that she sold last year for $2.8 million, according to PropertyShark, while a source told WWD that she rents out some of her other homes.

The listing agent, Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Marina del Rey, declined to comment.