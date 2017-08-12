Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ younger sister Lee Radziwill has listed her longtime chic Paris apartment for sale, asking 3.4 million euros.

Located on the sixth floor of a building dating back to 1890, the 1,625-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment comes with a large balcony that overlooks Avenue Montaigne and boasts a bird’s eye view of the Eiffel Tower.

A source told the New York Post that the 84-year-old, who was once European royalty thanks to her second marriage to a Polish prince, doesn’t spend enough time at the apartment any more, and prefers to stay at the Plaza Athénée.

Once an interior designer to the super wealthy, the socialite decorated the pied-à-terre herself, with features including a spacious light-filled living room with built-in bookshelves and mint green curtains framing French doors that open out to the balcony.

There is also a large gilded mirror over the fireplace in the living area, a large table with stacks of coffee-table books and a lot of patterned furniture in every room.

Radziwill, who has had various careers including stints as an actress, a publicist for Giorgio Armani and an interior decorator, has also owned an opulent Fifth Avenue apartment since the Seventies.

She had for a long time divided her time between Paris and New York and told The New York Times in 2013 that her apartment in the former was “the favorite of any home I’ve ever had.” However, she last year complained to Vanity Fair that the city had changed and that there is now a McDonald’s in the Louvre.

The listing agent is Emile Garcin.