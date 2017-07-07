Her alter-ego Hannah Horvath might have spent most of her time in Brooklyn’s up-and-coming Greenpoint neighborhood, but “Girls” creator Lena Dunham appears to be more of a fan of Brooklyn Heights, having bought her first apartment there in 2012, the same year that the first season of “Girls” premiered on HBO.

But just as the show has come to an end so has the 31-year-old’s ownership of that home as WWD has learned that she has sold her Brooklyn starter apartment for $850,000 in what appears to be an off-market deal.

This was $350,000 more than the actress, writer and director paid for the one-bedroom, 800-square-foot apartment in the upmarket waterfront Brooklyn neighborhood, New York property records showed.

Her former home is located at 145 Hicks Street, an historic 100-unit co-op building that was built in 1935 and while it appears that Dunham hadn’t lived there for some time, she had kept it in the family so to speak before selling it.

The New York Times reported in 2014 that she was sub-letting it to fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, who is the sister of her rock musician boyfriend Jack Antonoff and known for her playful presentations of her collections.

Dunham still lives in Brooklyn Heights, with various media outlets reporting in 2014 that she picked up a $4.8 million, four-bedroom pad at The Heights, a five-unit condominium that was once the former offices of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

