While Lenny Kravitz is best known for being a Grammy-winning rock star, he also has a successful interior design business and has just made a video discussing his inspiration for his latest design project.

Given exclusively to WWD, the Renaissance Man takes a personal tour of Manhattan’s NoLIta neighborhood where the luxury condominium 75 Kenmare (whose interiors have been designed by his firm Kravitz Design) is being constructed on the site of a former parking garage.

The 38-unit-condominium where prices vary from about $1.7 million to more than $12 million, is the first full building Kravitz has designed in New York. He talks about his vision, inspiration, and design of the project in the video.

As previously reported by WWD, Paolo Bulgari, the great-grandson of luxury jeweler Sotirios Bulgari, who founded the eponymous brand, has reserved one of three penthouses at 75 Kenmare for a sum thought to be in the region of $10 million.

The Bulgari chairman’s neighbor at 75 Kenmare will be fellow Italian billionaire businessman Pier Luigi Loro Piana, the grandson of Franco Loro Piana, who founded the Loro Piana fashion line (in which LVMH also owns a controlling stake).

Douglas Elliman’s Fredrik Eklund of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” fame is handling sales at the building.