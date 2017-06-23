Riccardo Tisci’s work future might be uncertain, but that hasn’t stopped him from making moves in New York’s real estate world.

The Italian fashion designer, who stood down as Givenchy’s creative director earlier this year amid heavy speculation that he planned to head to Versace, has put half of his SoHo townhouse up for rent again, asking $14,000 per month.

The brownstone on King Street in Hudson Square is split into two units and a deep dive through city property records showed that he bought it in two separate purchases.

The first, which appeared to be for the whole house, was for $5.3 million in 2011 through an LLC with links to him, while the second was in 2013 when he paid artist and close friend Marina Abramović a little over $3 million for her unit.

While this may all sound confusing, he cleared it up in an interview with the New York Times in 2015, telling the publication that he and Abramović bought the house together in 2011, with plans that he would take the top three floors and she would have the bottom two.

“It has a garden and a pool,” he said at the time. “In the middle of New York. I think this is very lucky.”

According to the article, they renovated it, but he didn’t move in as he was “always traveling” and never had time. After a year, Abramović bought an apartment nearby as she was lonely in the big house by herself and sold her two floors to Tisci.

In the same interview, he told the Times that he still hadn’t spent a night there and instead stayed at The Mercer Hotel when in he was in town.

The two-bedroom duplex that he is renting out has high ceilings, wooden floors and spotlights throughout and looks like it can come furnished or unfinished. While it has garden access, the listing makes no mention of the impressive pool that the townhouse has, which is rare for the area.

Perhaps he is keeping that for himself — in case he ever decides to stay at his house instead of the Mercer.

Listing records show that he has been renting it out since at least 2013. Last time it was up for rent, he was asking $12,500.

The listing agents, Juliana Frei, Drew Glick and Sophie Joseph, all of Brown Harris Stevens, did not respond to request for comment.