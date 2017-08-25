Selling her clothes on QVC has certainly paid off for fashion stylist-turned clothes designer Lori Goldstein, who is joining the likes of Matthew Perry and Yolande Hadid by moving into a brand new luxury building in TriBeCa.

Goldstein, who has worked with photographers Annie Leibovitz and Steven Meisel and launched her LOGO clothing line on QVC in 2009, just paid $8.9 million for an apartment at 30 Park Place, city property records showed.

The new 80-story limestone building designed by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern has a fancy Four Seasons Hotel on the bottom 22 floors and 157 luxury condos above.

According to the listing, her never-before-lived-in, four-bedroom, 2,811-square-foot corner apartment has views of the Midtown skyline and the Hudson River and a master suite with three walk-in closets.

Like all residents, she will have access to all of the hotel’s amenities including a spa and salon, a 75-foot swimming pool, a restaurant, a bar and even a ballroom.

The 38th floor, meanwhile, has amenities solely for residents such as a fitness center and yoga studio, a private dining room, a conservatory and lounge, as well as a kid’s playroom.

“Friends” actor Perry and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Hadid — mother to models Gigi and Bella — are reportedly both living at 30 Park Place, but it’s unknown whether they have bought or are renting.

At the end of last year, Larry Silverstein, 30 Park Place’s developer, bought a penthouse at the building with a private pool for a reported $34 million.

Goldstein, who has styled shoots for a plethora of well-known brands including Versace’s “Valley of the Dolls”-inspired campaign featuring supermodel Amber Valletta, is currently trying to sell her sleek five-bedroom SoHo loft, which comes with two impressive terraces, for $9.3 million, despite only buying it in the summer of 2016.