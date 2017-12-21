As Macy’s across the U.S. are deluged with frenzied shoppers in the run-up to Christmas, the famous department store chain’s new president Hal Lawton has also been on a holiday spending spree.

The retail exec, who joined Macy’s at the end of the summer, has scored himself a new home just in time for the holidays, having picked up Hilary Swank’s former town house in Manhattan’s West Village for $10.5 million, according to New York City property records.

Two-time Oscar winner Swank lived in the three-bedroom Charles Street town house between 2002 and 2006 with her then husband Chad Lowe, before selling it for a little more than $7 million to Clyde and Summer Anderson once her divorce was finalized.

The Andersons, who run the U.S.’s second-largest book chain Books-a-Million, renovated the three-story, 3,736-square-foot abode to include an updated kitchen and bathrooms and put it back on the market in June with a $11.99 million price tag.

Per the listing shared by Corcoran Group’s Robert Browne, Jennifer Ireland and Chris Kann, other features include a master suite that occupies the whole of the second floor with a large windowed walk-in closet, a media room, a library and a finished basement with a wine room. Outside there is a 30-foot back yard made private with ivy-covered walls.

Lawton needed a Manhattan base after relocating to the East Coast from San Francisco, where he was senior vice president of eBay North America. His appointment as president of the department store chain was part of a wider reorganization in an effort to accelerate the pace of change at Macy’s.

One the West Coast, he lived in a five-bedroom, 6,200-square-foot home complete with a swimming pool and vineyard in Monte Sereno that he just sold for $6.5 million. That cash no doubt came in handy in Manhattan’s uber expensive real estate market.