Makeup queen Laura Mercier has quickly sold her apartment at an Art Deco building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood for $10.6 million.

It’s at the exclusive Walker Tower, which is home to just 47 apartments and reportedly attracted the likes of Cameron Diaz, Katie Holmes, Harrison Ford and Nicole Kidman when it first opened its doors.

Mercier, who worked as Madonna’s personal makeup artist before launching her namesake range in 1996 with a former Neiman Marcus executive, was one of the first residents to move into the building in 2013 when she paid $5.9 million for the two-bedroom apartment.

She put it on the market for $11.15 million in July, telling The Wall Street Journal at the time that while she was sad to leave Walker Tower, she decided to return to her native France as she continues to expand the business in Europe (Laura Mercier has been sold twice, but she is very much involved).

The 16th floor, 2,150-square-foot apartment has views of the Empire State Building, a corner master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets, and a large light-filled living/dining area where Mercier has tested many makeup products on the large white table.

Amenities at Walker Tower include a 24-hour doorman, concierge, lounge, playroom, gym and sauna, plus a rooftop deck.

The most expensive apartment for sale at Walker Tower is asking $45 million amid allegations that it was bought with money related to a Malaysian financial scandal.