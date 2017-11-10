As a plethora of A-list celebrities continue to keep moving into 443 Greenwich Street, a new luxury building in Manhattan’s trendy TriBeCa neighborhood, WWD looks at that and other apartment blocks in the city that are attracting celebrities in their droves.

443 GREENWICH STREET, TRIBECA

Units: 53

Year opened: 2016

Amenities: Children’s playroom, gym, 75-foot indoor swimming pool, valet parking, shared roof terrace, wine cellar

This new luxury building in TriBeCa is without doubt the city’s most celebrity-filled building. At the latest count Rebel Wilson, Harry Styles, Meg Ryan, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake all own homes here. There are also likely to be more, whose purchases have been masked through superhard-to-crack mysterious LLCs and private trusts.

And it’s not only A-listers that have moved into the brick building that was once a book bindery. Fashion designers have also got in on the act as Current/Elliott founder Serge Azria has an apartment at the building, which opened its doors earlier this year, although he is currently trying to flip it for $16.5 million.

So what do they like about 443 Greenwich Street? Apparently the biggest selling point is privacy, from its paparazzi-proof motor court to elevators that have been programmed to ensure homeowners will never ride with a neighbor.

150 CHARLES STREET, WEST VILLAGE

Units: 91

Year opened: 2015

Amenities: 75-foot lap pool, residents’ lounge, covered driveway and children’s playroom

Over in the West Village, Jon Bon Jovi, Ben Stiller, and supermodel Irina Shayk have all bought fancy apartments at 150 Charles Street, which overlooks the Hudson River.

The latter two both rent their places out, while Bon Jovi, a savvy real estate investor as well as an international rock star, is looking to offload his duplex home with a sprawling terrace and impressive views of the river for almost $16 million.

The 91-unit condominium has also attracted its fair share of high-powered business execs such as Intermix’s cofounder Haro Keledjian and Hard Rock Café’s Peter Morton. Most recently, Hayley Barna, cofounder of beauty box originator Birchbox, dropped $14 million on an apartment here.

THE RIVERHOUSE, BATTERY PARK CITY

Units: 243

Year opened: 2008

Amenities: Children’s playroom, concierge, gym, swimming pool

At the bottom of the island in Battery Park City, One Rockefeller Park counts supermodel and new host of “America’s Got Talent” Tyra Banks, “The Wolf of Wall Street” A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio, “How I Met Your Mother” star Cobie Smulders and her “Hamilton” actor husband Taran Killam, as well as director Oliver Stone, as residents.

Banks was trying to sell her plush 7,000-square-foot penthouse complete with a hair salon and a 360-degree mirrored dressing room for $17.5 million and told the New York Times when it hit the market that she would miss dinner guests looking out for DiCaprio.

However, listing records show that she just took down the for-sale sign — so they might have a few more occasions to try and spot him.

GREENWICH LANE, WEST VILLAGE

Units: 199

Date opened: 2015

Amenities: 24-hour attended lobbies, fitness center, golf simulator, 25-meter swimming pool with separate hot tub, private garden

Back in the West Village, Greenwich Lane, a mixture of town houses and condos spread across five separate buildings that were once part of the old St. Vincent’s Hospital, has been enticing the fashion pack to open their purses.

Michael Kors, Tamara Mellon and German model Toni Garrn all own homes here, as does Peter Barbey, an heir to VF Corp., parent of The North Face, The Timberland Company and Lee Jeans.

Other notable Greenwich Lane homeowners include “Dexter” actor Michael C. Hall and Starbucks ceo Howard Schultz (the latter paid $40 million for his swanky pad). It has also drawn in Bon Jovi, who recently spent $19 million on a luxury condo at the complex. Maybe that’s why he’s trying to wave goodbye to his pad at 150 Charles Street.

THE DAKOTA, UPPER WEST SIDE

Amenities: Indoor courtyard, doorman, concierge

Year opened: 1884

Units: 93

Finally, the Dakota, one of the Upper West Side’s most iconic buildings, has also scored its fair share of celebrities over the years, including Yoko Ono, who first moved into the 19th-century structure with her late husband John Lennon in the early Seventies. Sadly, the Beatles musician was killed in 1980 in the building’s archway, but she never moved out.

TV power couple Maury Povich and Connie Chung, author Harlan Coben and “Killing Me Softly With His Song” singer Roberta Flack also live at the Dakota, while some celebrities such as Melanie Griffith and then husband Antonio Banderas, Cher, Madonna and Billy Joel failed to impress the notoriously picky co-op board and had their applications rejected.