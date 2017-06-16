Just weeks after “Sleepless in Seattle” star Meg Ryan sold her SoHo loft, it appears the avid home renovator is already onto her next project.

Ryan, whose directorial debut “Ithaca” was released in 2015, dropped just over $9.3 million through a private trust on a condo at the celebrity-filled 443 Greenwich Street building in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood, city property records showed. The asking price was $9.7 million.

Her neighbors at the building, which has been dubbed paparazzi-proof thanks to its underground motor court, reportedly include Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, as well as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Her new 3,155-square-foot, three-bedroom loft-style home has a large kitchen and living area with wooden beams and floors, although given her track records for renovating homes it is likely that she will make a lot of changes.

The building’s amenities, meanwhile, include a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, children’s playroom, a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace, a fitness center, a Hamam and a temperature controlled wine cellar.

This comes not long after Ryan quickly found a buyer for her newly renovated full-floor loft in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood, asking $10.9 million. The 4,100-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment was the ninth home Ryan has renovated, according to Architectural Digest.

“I know it sounds crazy to most people, the idea of renovating that many houses. But I love renovating. I think it’s tied to living the actor’s life,” she told the publication last year.

“As an actor, you are so rarely in control. You’re always saying words that someone else has given you, standing in a room that someone else has designed, to create a reality that someone else wants to see. But with decorating, I am in control; it’s a chance for me to bring my vision into the world.”