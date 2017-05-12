Super producer Bob Weinstein must really want to sell two of his East Coast mansions, slashing more than $3 million off their combined asking price this week alone.

The 62-year-old movie mogul, who along with his brother Harvey Weinstein founded Miramax Films and later the Weinstein Company, just relisted his mansion in the leafy suburbs of Greenwich, Conn., for $25.5 million.

This is $2 million less than when the 12,788-square-foot waterfront mansion was last on the market in April 2016 and much cheaper than the original listing price of $32 million when Weinstein first put it up for sale in 2013.

Property records show that the producer, whose credits include “Lord of the Rings,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Lion,” to name just a few, bought the six bedroom house, which sits on over three acres of land and boasts panoramic views of the Long Island Sound, in 2000.

This isn’t the only discounting Weinstein has been doing this week, though. On Monday he cut the price of his Manhattan townhouse, which comes with an indoor basketball court and its own elevator, from $19 million to $17.9 million.

The Upper West Side townhouse, for which he and his ex-wife Annie Clayton paid diamond dealer Richard Grosbard $15 million in 2009, has only been on the market since February.

According to the listing, Weinstein had the five story, 20-foot-wide property that was built in 1910 and is just half a block away from Central Park, gut renovated but never actually moved in.

“By reducing the price you make it more attractive to a larger number of buyers,” Deborah Grubman of Corcoran, one of the townhouse’s colisting agents, told WWD.

Don’t worry about Weinstein, though – property records show he also owns at least two more homes in Manhattan, including a six bedroom-duplex penthouse in a tony building close to Central Park.

A spokesperson for Weinstein declined to comment.