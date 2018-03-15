These days, supermodel Natalia Vodianova lives in an opulent Parisian duplex apartment with views of the Eiffel Tower, having moved to the French capital several years ago to be with her partner, LVMH scion Antoine Arnault.

But before that the Russian-born mother of five lived far from the hustle and bustle of city life in an English countryside pile that she bought in 2005 with her ex-husband, billionaire property heir Justin Portman.

They called the West Sussex riverside retreat home until their divorce in 2011 and put it on the market a few years later, asking a hefty 3 million pounds.

However, the price tag and a slowing luxury property market in the U.K. caused by an uncertain political and economic backdrop left it lingering on the market for the next two-and-a-half years.

That all changed last week, however, as a second price cut to the 2.25 million pounds attracted a buyer and the former couple’s property, known as Lodsbridge Mill, is now in contract.

During their stint in West Sussex, Vodianova and her family lived in the main house — a converted 18th-century watermill, which they renovated after buying it from financier Sir Evelyn de Rothschild.

The brick-and-stone abode seems a world away from Vodianova’s glamorous life, with its interiors having been given lots of rustic, understated charm (think exposed bricks, wooden beams and antique touches).

In fact, the only room that seems to stray from the rustic style is one of the bathrooms, which has been covered head-to-toe in tiles with a dark green geometric print.

With only four bedrooms in the main house and three children at the time, the former couple’s genetically blessed set of pals would have no doubt been housed next door at the 17th-century, three-bedroom cottage overlooking the river with its own wine cellar and garden.

Downtime, meanwhile, would have been spent at a separate building that was built in the Seventies and is now a spa with a heated indoor/outdoor pool connected by an underwater arch as its showstopping centerpiece.

There’s also a sauna, a plunge pool, a treatment room and a vaulted entertaining room, while floor-to-ceiling glass doors open out to a terrace with views over the meandering grounds that span 19 acres on the banks of River Rother.

The listing agent was Pereds. A rep for Vodianova declined to comment.