Double-Oscar winning “Hurt Locker” producer and director Kathryn Bigelow must have really wanted to off-load her TriBeCa apartment as it appears that she’s made a loss on the trendy loft.

The 65-year-old, who made history when she became the first woman to win an Oscar for best director and whose other credits include “Zero Dark Thirty” starring Jessica Chastain, put it on the market for $2.89 million in January and lowered that to $2.75 million in March after failing to find a buyer, according to listing records.

That move has appeared to do the trick as the two bedroom, two bathroom condo entered contract this week. However, while the final sale price won’t be made public until the deal hits city property records, it seems likely that Bigelow will have made a loss on the condo as she paid over $3 million for it in 2015.

The 1,665-square-foot apartment is located at 449 Washington Street, a discreet four-unit doorman building on one of TriBeCa’s cobbled streets, which was newly completed when Bigelow purchased the apartment. The century-old brick building itself at one point served as a former film production studio so it’s pretty fitting that she bought there.

Features of her spread include a private elevator landing, 10-foot ceilings, double-pane casement windows, wide plank oak floors, an open-plan chef’s kitchen and marble bathrooms, according to the listing by Douglas Elliman agent Iman Bacodari, who did not respond immediately to request for comment.

PropertyShark’s data showed that Bigelow, who was married to fellow director James Cameron between 1989 and 1991, also owns a Beverly Hills home, which she paid $1.8 million for in 1989.