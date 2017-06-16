Canadian-British shoe designer Patrick Cox has been a permanent fixture in North London’s trendy Little Venice neighborhood for the past 15 years.

The designer, whose Wannabe loafers were a hit in the Nineties and worn by the likes of Elton John, Madonna and David Beckham, is moving to the Spanish party island of Ibiza and has put his bachelor pad on the market for £2.75 million.

Cox, who made a comeback to the shoe world in 2015 with his new label Lathbridge, completely remodeled the 1,906-square-foot, four-story semidetached Victorian house not long after he bought it and only the staircase remains original, according to listing agent Michael Sulkin, director at Aston Chase.

While most people want more bedrooms, Cox told The London Evening Standard that he took the unusual step of asking the architect to halve the number from four to two so there is one large room per floor and a lot more space for his dressing room where he stores his impressive collection of around 400 pairs of shoes.

“I’m a single man and when I was explaining what I wanted the architect said, ‘I love you, you’re so selfish,’” he said. “I’m Canadian, I don’t want a bunch of Canadians coming to stay in the house all the time.”

Listing images show that the house is somewhat of a party pad with a mirrored disco bathroom complete with a full sound system and large marble-lined entertaining spaces on the lower ground floor, which opens out to a large garden — something of a rarity in this part of the city.

The design of the interiors appear to be heavily influenced by the Roman Empire, with busts, small statues and stone carved paintings filling the house.

“Patrick Cox is known for his groundbreaking, eclectic shoe designs; and that his beautiful Little Venice home is so stylish is of little surprise,” Sulkin added.