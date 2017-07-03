Rebel Wilson has joined the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Meg Ryan, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively and moved into what appears to be Manhattan’s most celebrity-filled building.

The Australian-born “Bridesmaids” and “How to Be Single” actress has picked up a two-bedroom apartment for $2.95 million at 443 Greenwich Street, a luxury condominium in TriBeCa that is attracting an endless stream of A-listers.

Property records listed The Blue Bay Trust as the buyer of the apartment, the same vehicle that Wilson used to buy her two homes in L.A. In addition to her acting and business skills — she just launched her own clothing line — she must be a savvy negotiator as she paid $1 million less than the asking price.

Of her decision to buy on the East Coast, she said last week at a party marking the debut of her Rebel Wilson x Angels collection, which caters to a plus-size consumer: “I just love New York and since I’m filming a movie here this summer I thought I may as well buy a place.”

443 Greenwich Street’s amenities include a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, children’s playroom, a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace, a fitness center, a hamam and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The building has also been dubbed paparazzi-proof thanks to its underground motor court — perhaps that’s why it is attracting all these celebrities.

In the last two months alone, Ryan, Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles have all been revealed as buyers at the building, each paying in the region of $9 million for their new homes.

There are seven homes at the building for sale, according to Streeteasy, with the most expensive being marketed for $55 million, $4 million more than when it was first put up for sale in 2014.

Wilson also owns two homes in Los Angeles. She bought a four-bedroom house in the Hollywood Hills in 2014 for $2.2 million and a brand new five-bedroom West Hollywood property two years later for just shy of $3 million, according to PropertyShark.