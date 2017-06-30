Kim Kardashian may have just parted with hundreds of thousands of dollars to get her hands on Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ watch, but the former first lady and fashion icon doesn’t appear to be as much of a selling point in the real estate world as Reed Krakoff would have hoped.

Tiffany & Co.’s new chief artistic officer is still trying to sell his sprawling East Hampton Village mansion, Lasata, which was once Kennedy Onassis’ childhood summer home.

Having been on the market since September with no takers, the former creative director of Coach has reduced the asking price of the 100-year-old house by $4 million to just a touch under $35 million, listing records showed.

Designed by architect Arthur C. Jackson and built in 1917, the East Hampton Village mansion on Further Lane is perhaps most well-known for being the Bouvier family’s summer home during the Twenties and Thirties.

It was where the future first lady — known as Jacqueline Bouvier back then — spent her childhood vacations until around the age of 12 and was where she became an accomplished horse rider, according to various media reports.

Krakoff and interior designer wife Delphine paid $20 million for the estate in 2007 and restored the eight-bedroom main house, which also comes with a pool and guest house. He told The Wall Street Journal that he used the home as a weekend retreat from Manhattan, but now spends most weekends at his 50-acre estate in Connecticut, which he picked up in 2015.

The main house sits on more than seven acres and can be purchased alone or alongside an additional four-acre parcel with a grass tennis court for an extra $11.995 million. This was originally priced at $14.995 million and is also being offered by itself.

The home has no end of listing agents trying to sell it. They are Eileen O’Neill and Carol Nobbs, both of Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Susan Breitenbach of Corcoran Group Real Estate, and Peter Turino of Brown Harris Stevens.