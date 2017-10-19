After cutting $9 million off the price tag, designer Reed Krakoff has finally found a buyer for his tony Hamptons estate that was Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ childhood summer home.

Tiffany & Co.’s chief artistic officer has been trying to sell his sprawling East Hampton Village mansion, known as Lasata, since September 2016 when it was originally priced at almost $39 million.

With no takers, he reduced the asking price of the 100-year-old house by $4 million and last month chopped off an additional $5 million, taking it to just below $30 million, listing records showed.

This certainly did the trick as the house, which sits on more than 7 acres, has entered contract, although the final price won’t be made public until the sale has closed.

The designer, who is the former creative director of Coach, was also trying to sell another 4-acre parcel of land with a tennis court for close to $14 (originally priced at $15 million) and that is now in contract as well.

Designed by architect Arthur C. Jackson and built in 1917, the East Hampton Village mansion on Further Lane is well-known for being the Bouvier family’s summer home during the Twenties and Thirties.

It was where the future first lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier, spent her vacations until around the age of 12, and where she became an accomplished horse rider, according to various media reports.

Krakoff and interior designer wife Delphine paid $20 million for the estate in 2007 — which includes a pool and guest house — and restored the eight-bedroom main house. He had used the home as a weekend retreat from Manhattan, but now spends most weekends at his 50-acre estate in Connecticut, which he picked up in 2015.

The listing agents were Eileen O’Neill and Carol Nobbs, both of Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Susan Breitenbach of Corcoran Group Real Estate, and Peter Turino of Brown Harris Stevens.

