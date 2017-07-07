Designer Reem Acra has just listed her mural-covered Manhattan pad for sale, asking $5.5 million.

The Lebanese-born Acra, who’s known for her bridalwear, bought two units separately in 1999 and 2001 for a total of $1.8 million in the Chelsea Atelier condominium and combined them into a two bedroom, 3,239-square-foot home, property records showed.

The finished product is everything one would expect of a designer’s home, with some of the walls and ceilings covered in vibrant murals and paintings. One wall even has a blown-up photograph of a woman, which was once used in one of Acra’s advertisements, according to Luxury Listings, which first spotted the sale.

Elsewhere, the home features soaring beamed ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and massive windows and while it only has two bedrooms, the listing says it can be easily converted into a four-bedroom apartment.

Acra, who set up her namesake line in 1997 which specialized in bridal gowns before she added eveningwear six years later, hit headlines around the world in January when she dressed First Lady Melania Trump on the eve of the President’s swearing-in ceremony.

Her gowns have also been worn by the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Ruth Negga, Adriana Lima, Kate Beckinsale, Diane Kruger and Lily Collins.

Ariel Dagan and Daniel Karp of Keller Williams have the listing. A representative for Acra declined to comment.