A jeans entrepreneur is looking to rent out his Malibu beachfront home for $150,000 this summer, while continuing his search for a buyer willing to pay $20 million for it.

Peter Koral, the cofounder of Seven For All Mankind, which was sold to VF Corp. for $775 million in 2007, has put his home on Broad Beach Road back on the rental market after struggling to sell it.

At the same time, it’s still for sale at just a touch under $20 million, around $5 million cheaper than when the house first hit the market in March 2015.

The six-bedroom contemporary Cape Cod-style house, which comes with a distinctive red copper roof, has impressive coastline views from nearly every room, according to the listing.

The kitchen, meanwhile, opens out to a large entertaining deck with an outdoor fireplace and an outdoor kitchen, while the master suite has its own private deck.

If that’s not enough, three bedroom suites on the lower level open out to an infinity pool and spa just above the sand, while there’s also an elevator, a gym and a theater.

In 2015, Koral told the The Wall Street Journal that he has lived in Malibu since the late Sixties and his main house is about three miles away from this one.

Sandro Dazzan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has the listing.