Taylor Swift “can’t stop, won’t stop” buying real estate on one cobblestone street in Manhattan’s celebrity-filled TriBeCa neighborhood.

After snapping up two side-by-side duplex apartments for close to $20 million from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson and more recently an $18 million, four-bedroom town house, the “Shake It Off” singer has reportedly struck again.

This time she has acquired a 3,540-square-foot, three-bedroom condo from financier Jeremy Phillips in a $9.75 million off-market deal, according to The New York Post, pushing her total spending on Franklin Street properties up to $47.7 million.

Her new apartment is in the same Sugar Loaf condominium building as the two side-by-side apartments that she converted into one sprawling loft in a no-expense-spared renovation.

As it wasn’t listed publicly, little is known about Swift’s new condo apart from the fact that the previous owner made a significant amount of money from the sale as he paid $5.87 million for it in 2013.

As for the 5,148-square-foot town house that Swift scooped up at the end of last year, it comes with a theater, a gym, a spa, a bar and a glass-enclosed atrium.

That particular purchase was not all smooth sailing as a disgruntled unnamed Douglas Elliman broker is suing her companies, Firefly Entertainment and 13 Management, in Manhattan Supreme Court.

He is claiming that although he showed Swift representatives the town house and gave them blueprints, commission for the deal was ultimately given to another broker. As a result he is seeking roughly $1.1 million in damages — the equivalent to around 6 percent of the final sale price.

A representative for Swift did not respond to request for comment.